WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Earlier Saturday morning, the Downtown Wichita Fall’s Farmer’s Market opened their doors for the last time this year with a “procrastinator’s” market.

All the local vendors and business folks were helping those who might have forgotten an in-law or two’s gifts for the holiday season.

The organizers almost guarantee this last minute shopping spot would easily put you in the running for best family member of the year.

If you are interested in joining the Downtown Farmer’s Market, you can message their Facebook Page.