Production wraps up at Parkway Grill

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — It was lights, camera, and action at the Parkway Grill today!

Production was underway for the business’ own episode of ‘Good Taste with Tanji.’

The state syndicated TV show showcases restaurants across the state, inspiring its viewers to try new food and wine.

Show host and executive producer Tanji Patton says the sports bar’s history speaks for itself.

“We’ve heard a lot of great things about this place. It’s maybe the first sports bar in the country, definitely I hear in the State of Texas, but I’ve even seen some numbers that indicate it’s one of the very first in the country,” Patton said.

Parkway Grill was founded in 1983 and transitioned into a sports grill in 1986.

The episode is expected to air this fall and visit the Good Taste with Tanji website.