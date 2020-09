WICHITA FALLS (KFDX-KJTL) — This is a program advisory for Friday, September 18.

Days of Our Lives, KFDX News at Five, and NBC Nightly News will not be seen on Friday, September 18.

US Open Golf coverage on NBC begins at 3 p.m. and concludes at 6 p.m. Central Daylight Time.

KFDX News at Six will be seen at its regularly scheduled time.

Days of Our Lives and NBC Nightly News did not produce programs for September 18.