Due to transmitter maintenance KFDX – TV will sign off at 11:37pm on Thursday night following the Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon. The station will resume broadcasting early Friday morning.

Cable television subscribers in Wichita Falls will still be able to see the station during the shutdown, but over-the-air viewers and most satellite service subscribers will lose KFDX starting at 11:37pm Thursday night.

We apologize for any inconvenience this outage might create.