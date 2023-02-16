WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Those expecting to tune in to the newest episodes of television’s longest-running police and legal drama franchise on Thursday night may need to make other arrangements.

On Thursday, February 16, 2023, NBC’s “Law & Order” is set to return with all-new episodes beginning at 7 p.m. in a three-hour cross-over event with “Law & Order: Special Victims Unit” at 8 p.m. and “Law & Order: Organized Crime” at 9 p.m.

However, due to the airing of Gov. Greg Abbott’s State of the State address live on KFDX at 7 p.m., “Law & Order” will air its new episode directly following “Late Night with Seth Myers” at 12:35 a.m.

At the time of this publication, it is anticipated that “Law & Order: Special Victims Unit” and “Law & Order: Organized Crime” will still air at their scheduled times of 8 p.m. and 9 p.m., respectively.

Thursday night’s new episodes of “Law & Order”, “Law & Order: Special Victims Unit”, and “Law & Order: Organized Crime” will be available to stream on Friday, February 17, 2023, on NBC’s streaming service Peacock.

Access to “Law & Order” through the Peacock streaming service requires a subscription.

We apologize for any inconvenience this may cause.