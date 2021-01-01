PROGRAMMING ALERT: Rose Bowl Parade to air New Year’s Day on KFDX

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — There will be a programming change for Friday, January 1, 2021, on KFDX.
KFDX will air the Rose Bowl Parade starting at 11 a.m. through 1:00 p.m.
We hope that you will join us in watching the Rose Bowl Parade.
by: Courtney DelaneyPosted: / Updated:
