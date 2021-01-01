PROGRAMMING ALERT: Rose Bowl Parade to air New Year’s Day on KFDX

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — 2020 may be coming to a close, but the COVID-19 pandemic still will follow us into the new year, along with the unknown long-term effects it will have on our everyday life moving forward.

Local officials have experienced the pandemic in a different way than most, tasked with making decisions best for the entire county, and doing all they can to prevent the spread of COVID-19.