PROGRAMMING: U.S. Open swings onto screens altering KFDX programming

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — You might be wondering where some of your favorite programs are over the next few days as The U.S. Open swings onto your screen.

The U.S. Open will air at these times:

June 17 from 6 p.m. until 9 p.m The U.S. Open will air. From 9 p.m. to 10 p.m. US Olympic team trials for swimming will air. Programming will return at 10 p.m. with our newscast.

June 18 from 5 p.m. until 8 p.m. The U.S. Open will air. From 8 p.m. to 9 p.m. US Olympic team trials for swimming will air and from 9 p.m. until 10 p.m. track and field US Olympic team trials will air. Programming will return at 10 p.m. with our newscast

June 19 will start with horse racing from 8 a.m. until 10 a.m. The U.S. Open will air from 10 a.m. until 8 p.m. The U.S. Open will air. From 8 p.m. until 10 p.m. US Olympic Team Trials for swimming and track and field will air. Regular programming returns at 10 p.m. with our newscast.

June 20 from 12 p.m. until 7 p.m. The U.S. Open will air. From 7 p.m. until 10 p.m. US Olympic Team Trials for swimming and track and field will air. Regular programming returns at 10 p.m. with our newscast.

When NBC has special coverage no new episodes of regularly scheduled programming are produced. So when there is the French Open or the Olympics, fans won’t be missing anything because no new episodes are produce.