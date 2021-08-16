Progress being made on new Humane Society of Wichita County building

WICHITA COUNTY (KFDX/KJTL) — If you’ve been out to the Humane Society of Wichita County during this summer, probably worked up a sweat checking out all the animals.

And, as they move closer and closer to the completion of their new building, those with the humane society, from employees to pups, are looking forward to a change.

Adopting a new dog is a process.

“We’ve been here three times, we’ve been looking at him for Gunner,” Kiy Curtis said.

And the Texoma summer can make it a little tougher.

“It’s been very hot, very hot,” Curtis said.

Although Curtis and Gunner were able to beat the heat and the long list for Bitsie.

“And couldn’t believe he was still here,” Curtis said.

Future adopters may not have to worry about that as the Humane Society of Wichita County’s new building is making strides every day.

“We got the electricians out here today so we’re rocking and rolling as we can,” Humane Society of Wichita Falls Director Cheryl Heineken said.

The pandemic slowed the work some with manpower and materials down across the board. But Heineken adds staff is still as excited as ever to make the switch.

“Every day I come in here and look at my office and know that one day I’m actually going to be sitting in there.”

New offices, indoor meet and greet rooms, kennels with skylights, a move that’s much needed for employees and pups.

“At least there’s windows in this building. I’m just staring at brick in that building so yeah we’re really excited. Excited to get the dogs moved over so they can have access to inside air conditioning and outside fresh air,” Heineken said.

Regardless of what building they’re in they’ll continue providing those life-long friendships.

“Well you know, I’ve adopted from here before, the people are just excellent, just excellent it’s just a wonderful place,” Curtis said.

For more information and how to adopt, visit their website.