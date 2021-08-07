Project Back to School and Back 2 School Bash helps those in need

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — With the first day of school right around the corner the many back to school drives around town are the place to be this weekend.

Not only did these events fuel the kids’ excitement, they definitely helped them get prepared for the year ahead.

Backpacks fill with supplies and children happy to have one more chance together before the new school year were just some of the sights at Saturday’s Project Back to School.

“If anything, the little one’s, they’re ready to go back, but you know the teenagers; they’re like ‘Oh I don’t want to go back’,” parent Rebecca Johnson said.

Johnson, who has four children in the WFISD said school supply drives like Project Back to School really help lighten the parents’ load this time of year.

“They’re really important for the community,” Johnson said. “I do feel like this makes it easy on parents. Instead of having to go into the store and having to go and buy all the different school supplies, you can just come here and get it all in one swoop.”

Together, organizers, sponsors and volunteers donate backpacks, household items and food to those in attendance.

“It is so fun to see their smiles and their excitement about the start of the school year,” Project Back to School board member Vanda Culler said.

And that was only the beginning.

After picking up those needed supplies, many in the area headed over to the Back 2 School Bash at the downtown Boys and Girls Club to celebrate the end of summer. They even got a free membership to the Boys and Girls Club.

“I’m looking forward to my karate class,” local student Tommie Bishop said. “I’m looking forward to my math teacher; she was nice. I’m just looking forward to every class; I just love school.”

Parents said events like these give them high hopes for what the school year will hold.

“Its been hard on them with everything being closed, but now that everything’s been opening back up its feeling a little bit more normal,” Johnson said. “So everyone’s kind of going back to normal, and they’ve been happy about it.”

The masterminds behind these events said Saturday’s festivities served one important purpose.

“It’s all about putting the student in that classroom with the tools they need to get off to a successful school year,” Culler said.

Truly setting students up for success, one drive at a time.

If you didn’t make it out to any of the events held on Saturday, Sunday is the Anti-Bully Back to School Giveaway. It will be held at the Youth Opportunities Center’s gym starting at 1:30 p.m.

Children will be able to get free hair cuts, backpacks and hygiene products.