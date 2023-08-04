WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL)— The summer is coming to an end as school returns next week for many students in the Wichita Falls area. The nonprofit organization “Project Back to School” is all set up for its back-to-school roundup on Saturday morning August, 5.

Saturday morning there will be free school supplies and backpacks for children who qualify for the lunch program in WFISD and City View ISD.

Aside from free supplies, there will also be school and community resource information. In addition, an immunization clinic will also be held.

The event is all happening at the Ray Clymer Exhibit Hall from 9 a.m. to noon.

If you plan on attending, you must bring proof of eligibility. Children do not have to be with you to attend the event and receive free supplies.