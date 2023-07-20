WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Support local students in need with United Supermarkets and Market Street grocery stores’ annual School Supply Drive fundraiser, Project Back-to-School.

The campaign, which began Thursday, July 19, will last until Tuesday, August 1. It encourages shoppers to donate at the register instead of purchasing physical supplies.

The Project Back-to-School Supply Drive fundraising campaign will be instrumental in supplying fresh school supplies for students in the upcoming school year.

“We are so proud to once again partner with Project Back to School to help raise money for school supplies,” said Sidney Hopper, president of The United Family. “While new school supplies can contribute to the excitement of a new school year, they can also be a point of financial stress for many families. The money we raise will help ensure each benefiting child is offered equal opportunity for success in the classroom this school year.”

