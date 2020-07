WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Wichita Falls Independent School District announced Tuesday that Project Back To School Roundup has been canceled for 2020.

Project Back To School Roundup an event for students of all ages to receive school supplies and needed health checks for the upcoming school year.

According to WFISD Facebook post Project Back to School will still provide supplies for students who need them.

Information about how to request supplies will be available in August.