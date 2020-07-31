Project Backpack to provide back-to-school necessities, Black history books

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Wichita Falls Black Lives Matter advocates want to ensure every child has what they need to return to school come August so they have put together Project Backpack.

Community members can donate school supplies and cleaning supplies but also books teaching black history something BLM advocates said is important for all kids despite race.

“Black history really doesn’t get taught well in schools so we wanted to put black history books, black authors in there, kinda let people know there’s ore out there than what the school system shows us,” Black Lives Matter Advocate Katlyn Parks said.

They are hoping to fill 100 backpacks and hope to deliver them to the doorsteps on August 15 of those who have signed up.

You can drop off donations at stone oven pizza or at Spudder Park on Aug. 7.