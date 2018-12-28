Project Roadblock: Wichita County sheriff’s office warn of driving while impaired

During the holiday season from Thanksgiving to New Years, driving while impaired arrest are at their highest.

In every state, it’s illegal to drive with a blood alcohol concentration of .08 or higher, yet one person was killed in a drunk-driving crash every 50 minutes in the United States in 2016.

Dee Lambert is the Director of Behavioral Health at the Community Health Center and she said alcohol and drugs cause problems to your body.

“It affects your cognition. It makes you think slower. It kind of depends on the drug if it is something like methamphetamines it’s going to make your mind race and it’s going to cause you to not be able to think,” Lambert said.

With New Years around the corner, Wichita County Sheriff’s Office Chief Deputy Derrald Choate said they are going to take extra precautions.

“We are going to have extra deputies working New Year’s Eve. Most of them are just going to work only DWI enforcement and that’s going to be all over Wichita County from Electra, Burkburnett, Iowa Park, Wichita Falls area, so we are going to try and cover as much of the county as we can,” Chief Deputy Choate said.

Lambert believes you should not be on the road if you are under the influence of anything.

“If you are not able to think clearly and your reflexes, your body movements aren’t able to keep up well you are going to end up having more accidents and it’s going to be dangerous for the person and for others that are on the road,” Lambert said.

According to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, about a third of all drivers arrested for DWI are repeat offenders, Lambert believes addiction is the reason for that.

“It’s very difficult to get off of. It’s very difficult to stop using. It’s an emotional addiction it helps them feel better for a brief period of time. And there’s the physical addiction whenever somebody stops drinking they get sick,” Lambert said.

According to the NHTSA, about 29 people are killed each day due to an alcohol-impaired crash. Chief Deputy Choate and Lambert are hoping that number will start to decline.

