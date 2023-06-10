WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL)—Project Texoma hosted its second Boujee Brunch, and it was a success! The theme there was a ‘citrus situation’ as people came out for a good time and of course great food.

The brunch is a great way for everyone to come together, enjoy some great music, shop, and the proceeds here, go towards the goal of raising money to allow families to send their kids to Child Care Partner’s Summer camp. Organizers Brandon Cooper and Anndrea Harris say they want to keep bringing thing these kinds of fun events, to the city!

“Bringing a new vibe to the city around our age group or not even just our age group more just people looking for something to do out here, people are looking to have fun somewhere safe somewhere chill and enjoy time with the people they love,” Organizer Brandon Cooper said.

“A lot of non-profits do a lot of different fundraisers but typically they are all the same a lunch and learn or some type of dinner, so this is more engaging where people are laid back and can invite their girlfriends have a good time and make a great impact all at the same time,” Harris said.

To learn more about Project Texoma and their future events, just click here.