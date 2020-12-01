Project Texoma: Soups and Socks 2020 in need of donations

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — It’s the season of giving and for the second year, our KFDX family Shatanya Clarke and Brandon Cooper are hoping to get your help in warming up the homeless community.

In 2019 the soups and socks event was just an idea that successfully blossomed into a celebration that fed soup and chili to more than 60 men, women, and children. It also provided blankets, socks, toiletries, canned goods, and much more to those in need at the faith mission.

This year, event organizers said in an effort to keep you and your families safe they are not asking for volunteers but are hoping Texomans will donate items such as blankets, socks, beanies, or monetary donations to help those who need it most.

You can donate to the GoFundMe, email SoupsandSocks2019@gmail.com, or contact the Facebook page to assist with donations.