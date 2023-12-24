WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — A Wichita Falls ophthalmologist was found dead in his office building on Christmas Eve morning.

Around 10 a.m. on December 24, 2023, Wichita Falls Police responded to Suggs Eye Center, located in the 4000 block of Seabury after they had received a call from an employee to investigate a deceased person.

After officers arrived on the scene, they found Dr. Mark Suggs, 65, dead. At the moment officers said there was no sign of foul play.

The investigation is ongoing and the victim’s body was transported for an autopsy.