Property flipping brothers help to revitalize properties in Graham

Graham

Entrepeneurs in the city of Graham will soon benefit from a new business concept coming to Graham with help from some familiar property flipping brothers.

The Hayhurst brothers, featured on the DIY network tv show “Texas Flip N Move” have partnered with Graham Economic Development to bring this business to town and help revitalize the Graham Downtown Square.

The design plan consists of mixed-use for retail and restaurant to come together to become a hub for the community to relax, eat good food, and of course watch the big game.

The Hayhurst brothers dabble in all areas of construction, however their real passion is bringing the life and heart back into downtown areas.

Their design for the Graham Square Properties includes housing 3 restaurants or boutiques inside with eating and communal areas in the outside courtyard. Even including office spaces on the second floor, and balcony to overlook the courtyard area.

The trio has worked and completed similar projects in Decatur, Argyle, and Denton.

Playing a part in revitalizing each of those downtown areas.

Executive Director of Economic Development Joe Beruta has that same idea of breeding growth and development into the Graham Downtown Square.

“The way we see it is, this will bring a lot more activity into the square and therefore benefit everyone that’s on the square, whether you’re a retailer or restaurant, looking for business,” Beruta said.

Beruta added that activity breeds activity, and when the new business brings the foot traffic, it could not only bring business to the neighboring business.

But it can also encourage those businesses to grow and bring in new business as well.

Coming up on KFDX 3 News at 6 p.m., We’ll hear from the Hayhurst brothers who say the square has incredible potential for lively and profitable downtown.

