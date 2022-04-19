WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — The Wichita County Appraisal District office is quite busy this time of year, and Chief Appraiser Lisa Stephens-Musick says with growing concerns over recent property values, it’s likely to stay that way.

“I’ve worked for the appraisal district for 24 years and have seen property go up, go down. Some areas of town may go up, some may go down, but never to this magnitude. I mean this is significant,” Musick said.

So significant that the increases have left Wichita County residents like Denise Lucas wondering how exactly will they manage.

“I have a house in Wichita and in Electra. Wichita’s went up but we had improvements so I kind of expected that, more than I was expecting but my Electra house though has doubled in two years, over doubled it was $28,000 now it’s $60,000,” Lucas said.

Musick wants residents to know that the Appraisal District is required by law to appraise properties at market value to ensure that other entities, like our local school district, can continue to receive state funding. It’s a job they have to do.

“Those kinds of increases are very shocking when you open up your appraisal notice but what we would encourage property owners to do is verify that they have their homestead exemptions or any exemption that they might be eligible for,” Musick said.

“There’s a lot of people on fixed income that rent. Well, if tax appraisals are going up that much and taxes go up that much, the landlord has to raise the rent. They can’t just eat the extra cost. So when they raise the rent and these people on fixed incomes may not be able to afford that rent anymore and since it’s going on everywhere, where are they going to live because they’re not going to have any place that they can afford” Lucas said.

Lucas says she would like to see our county leaders address this and see what can be done for vulnerable residents.

“Our appraisers were terrified. They didn’t want to raise values that much, but we don’t have a choice,” Musick said.

“I have everyone in my thoughts that’s dealing with this because it’s hurting me, but I know it’s hurting other people way worse,” Lucas said.

State Representative James Frank sent over a statement to our newsroom regarding the increase:

“I know that tax appraisals hit mailboxes this week and many in our area have seen eye-popping increases in their property values. That has led to many constituents calling our office concerned that this will mean a huge increase in their property tax bill. I want to share 2 comments to consider about your appraised value:

1. The appraised value is just the first step in a 5-6 step process to eventually determined your total tax bill.

2. Unless local taxing entities (county, city, school district) ask for voter approval, they WILL HAVE TO REDUCE TAX RATES substantially specifically because the values have gone up so much.

Your property tax bill is made up of two parts (appraised value and tax rate). Your value multiplied by your rate is the amount of revenue the taxing entity receives from you.

With the passage of SB 2 in 2019, school districts cannot increase REVENUE raised by more than 2.5% from year to year without asking voters. Cities and counties cannot increase REVENUE by more than 3.5% without voter approval. This means that if the average home in Wichita County increased in appraised value by 25% during the past year, then local governments will need to cut rates by over 20% unless they go to the voters for approval.

This doesn’t mean that your overall bill will not increase, just that it will not be nearly as bad as you might fear-based strictly on your valuation. Also, remember that the caps are based on the aggregate–if your value increase is higher than average, your individual bill will likely be more. If it’s a smaller increase, it might actually be less.

Again, the release of appraisal values is just the first step in a five-month process leading to our individual tax burden. Each local government entity (school district, city and county) will have hearings (usually in the summer) to discuss tax rate setting and each of these is open to the public and open for public comment. The adoption of rates will happen in conjunction with the adoption of budgets in late summer/early fall.

Finally, remember that the men and women making these decisions are all elected officials, accountable to voters. They are almost all property taxpayers as well.

While the state does not collect property taxes, we do set the ground rules that the local entities must follow. To that end, we are happy to answer questions about the general process,”.

The deadline to protest your appraisal amount is May 16.