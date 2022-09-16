WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — A former Wichita County deputy who was to go to trial next week for 10 counts of alleged sexual misconduct with female inmates is back in jail on a new charge.

Brett Brasher was booked into jail Friday, September 16, 2022, on a charge of compelling prostitution by force, threat or coercion. His bond is set at $200,000.

Brett Brasher Mugshot

Brasher had been free on bond on his previous 10 charges.

His jury trial will be continued according to courthouse sources, though no ruling has been filed yet.

Brasher’s defense attorney had already filed a motion to continue the trial due to Brasher being recently reindicted on his previous charges with new wording substituted for previous wording.

A motion to dismiss the original indictments was filed today by the D.A.

The trial was also continued from July after his attorney requested time to hire an investigator.

Details of the new charge of compelling prostitution are not available at this time.

The date of the alleged crime is the same as three of Brasher’s charges of official oppression, October 29, 2021.

The defense attorney stated earlier that a plea bargain offer from the D.A. in March was declined after she conferred with her client.