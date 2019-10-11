Protest marks one-year anniversary of Wilder McDaniel’s death







UPDATE: Oct. 11, 2019 9:45 a.m.

Wichita Falls Police Department refused to do an on-camera interview with us about the Wilder McDaniel investigation.

They did however send the following statement: “This is an ongoing investigation, and like with all open investigations, in order to maintain the integrity of the case we are limited in what we can share with the public.”

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — October 11 marks one year since the death of two-year-old Jason Wilder McDaniel.

The cause and manner of Wilder’s death were listed as undetermined by the Dallas County medical examiner’s office.

According to a post shared on the Justice For Wilder Facebook Page, members of the community will be protesting Friday outside the Wichita Falls Police Department from 9 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.

Wilder’s body was found at the Wichita Falls home of James Staley on Irving Place in 2018.

On Oct. 22, 2018 police conducted a follow-up evidence search at the home of Staley, who has never been named a suspect or person of interest by law enforcement.

In April, Wilder’s parents, Amber and Bubba McDaniel, filed a wrongful death lawsuit against Staley in Dallas County for more than $1 million.

Two months later, Staley filed a response to the lawsuit, denying all the allegations.

As of June 18, officials with the Wichita Falls Police Department said the criminal investigation into Wilder’s death was active and ongoing.

While the family waits for answers, they also plan to honor Wilder Friday evening by releasing sky lanterns at Bowman Cemetery.

Wilder’s loved ones also plan to share their favorite memories with his parents.

If you would like to show your support, you can write a note to the family and leave it in Wilder’s mailbox at the Bowman Cemetery.

We will have a crew at Friday’s protest.