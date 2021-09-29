Protest to be held for health care workers and United Regional vaccine mandate

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — A peaceful silent protest is being help outside of the United Regional in support of health care workers who oppose the vaccine mandate set by United Regional.

On Thursday, September 30, at noon a Facebook event is asking that people gather outside of the United Regional under the sky bridge in support of health care workers who are against the vaccine mandate that is to take effect on November 1.

Protesters will need to park off of United Regional property and walk to the sidewalks under the Sky Bridge.

The creator of the private event asked that if you work in healthcare, to wear your scrubs and bring signs that show why you are against the mandates.

The Facebook event also said that profanity, names of individuals or organizations, violence or aggression will not be tolerated. Also, no alarms, sirens or bullhorns and individuals must remain on the sidewalk.