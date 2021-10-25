Protestors greet United Regional Board as they meet for first time in person since start of pandemic

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Monday night, United Regional’s Board of Directors met in person for the first time since the pandemic.

Greeting them as they made their way in were healthcare workers protesting the hospital’s recent vaccine mandate.

With Governor Greg Abbott’s recent executive order banning vaccine mandates by any entity, these workers were hoping that signaled the end to their fight.

United Regional has pushed back its mandate for all workers to be vaccinated from November 1 to December 1 as the hospital weighs its options with its legal team.

Jordan Lindsey, who is leading the protest against the mandate, said there are around 250 staff members at United Regional that are ready to walk out if the hospital upholds its decision.

“The hospital right now as far the emergency department is around 60% travel nurses or non-staffed nurses. Those staffed nurses that are unvaccinated, if we go com December 1 when the mandate’s in place, then you’re left with even less than a skeleton crew,” Lindsey said.

Lindsey said he has given presentations to board members about how natural immunity is as good or better than being vaccinated but he said his research was not accepted. Lindsey also said he and the other protesting workers are in favor of science and freedom to have a choice in taking the vaccine.

No action was taken on the mandate in the meeting. Lindsey said United Regional officials told them they are working with the Texas Health Alliance to get hospitals exempt from Governor Abbot’s mandate.