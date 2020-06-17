Public comments at city council ask for removal of Confederate monuments

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — At the June 16th city council meeting, public comments about removing the United Daughters of the Confederacy monument at Memorial Auditorium.

At every city council meeting, there is a time where the public can voice their concerns about the community to the council. Three Wichita Falls residents spoke at the city council about removing the monument and there were also emails that were read that supported their views.

“Now with all the debate happening throughout the country in light of recent events, it’s now time to start bringing up this discussion to Wichita Falls and what this monument means to us as a community and what it stands for,” commenter Holden Jubb said.

“If it’s not affecting you what’s the harm in taking a minute to talk about how it might be bothering other people? And how we should be able to empathize and say ‘what can I do to help,” a woman commenter said.

“There is the further issue that those men broke faith with our country. Given that, it is inappropriate for a monument to their memory to be on the grounds of Memorial Auditorium,” another commenter said.

“The statue erected in 1934 by the daughters of the confederacy who publicly praised the KKK at the time is a remnant of jim crow era intimidation that celebrates and expresses nostalgia for the exploitation and brutalization of the ancestors of black American citizens,” Wichita Falls city clerk Marie Balthrop said as she read of emailed comments.”

“If the purpose of the monument is to teach then I ask you to consider adding and engraving a plaque to provide that context to actually educate about the wrongs of the past and the civil war.”

While council members did not comment during the meeting, Mayor Santellana is using this time to learn and listen.

“I’m neutral right now,” Santellana said. “As of last night it was gonna be kind of over my dead body kind of thing but you hear the other side of the story. I’m not somebody to do a knee jerk reaction I’m always somebody to educate myself in regards to why we should do that. Is it good for our community? Is it driving a wedge? Is it something that’s gonna help race relations? I just don’t know yet.”

Mayor Santellana said the council would need three members to bring the removal of the monument to a council agenda and the process to remove it legally would be lengthy.

The mayor could also bring it to the agenda but that’s something he says he wants to leave in the hands of councilors. Mayor Santellana also said this afternoon he has heard from many people in support of keeping the monument since this morning’s meeting.