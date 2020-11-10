Public health director hopes people reconsider gatherings for upcoming holidays as cases continue to rise, possible vaccine on the way

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL)— The Wichita Falls-Wichita County Public Health District reported Monday 11 more deaths related to COVID-19.

The health district also reported 192 new cases over the weekend, and 113 cases on Monday alone.

This means there are now more than 18,000 active COVID-19 cases in the area.



Director of Public Health Lou Kreidler said they’re starting to see the effects from Halloween.

“We’re getting individuals who are sick that were at Halloween parties or hosted Halloween parties or were at large trick or treating events and so we’re already beginning to see the effects of Halloween.”

And with Thanksgiving and Christmas rapidly approaching, Kreidler hopes people will reconsider gatherings after seeing the spike in Wichita County over the last month.

“I’d like to think about the holidays and I know it’s a time for the family getting together and to enjoy those times and that’s what the holidays are all about, but maybe this year is a time not to do that and now to celebrate in the same way that we have in the past knowing that you are putting yourself or your family at risk when you have those types of events.”

There’s also some big news on the COVID-front today, drug-maker Pfizer said its formula may be 90% effective in preventing COVID-19.

The goal of the White House’s operation: “Warp Speed” is to produce and deliver 300 million doses of safe and effective vaccines with the initial doses available by January 2021.

Kreidler said the health district has been preparing a mass-vaccination clinic for years.

Now they’re meeting regularly to discuss how a rollout would work, even considering a drive-thru clinic, when the time comes.