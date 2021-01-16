Public health district administers more than 900 vaccine doses at clinic

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — At the North Texas State Hospital, more than 970 vaccines were administered as part of the Wichita Falls-Wichita County Public Health District’s vaccine clinic.

This clinic was appointment-based and was a partnership between the health district, Wichita County Judge Woody Gossom, the state hospital and the community healthcare center.

Director of Health Lou Kreidler said some people did not show up for their appointment.

Kreidler said the health district continued making calls down the list to make sure all vaccines are used.

“The state hospital had worked in conjunction,” Kreidler said. “They’ve been doing clinics for their employees so they had a great platform in place. So we were able to expand on so it’s been running really smoothly.”

Kreidler also said she is hopeful that cases will continue to decrease since the recent surge after Christmas.

But she said it will take the community to perform the proper COVID protocols.