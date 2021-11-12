Public Health District encouraged by recent COVID downward trend headed into holiday season

As Wichita County sees record numbers of COVID-19 cases, hospitalizations and deaths, health officials are breaking down the statistics.

WICHITA COUNTY (KFDX/KJTL) — As Wichita County ends the week with back-to-back days under 20 new cases, the Public Health District is encouraged with the positive trend heading into the holidays.

Between Halloween crowds and the cold weather, Amy Fagan, Public Director of Health for the Wichita Falls-Wichita County Public Health District, noted the difference in the spread of Covid from this year to last.

“This time last year, we were already seeing those cases go up, substantially and incrementally, each day,” Fagan said.

Now, almost two weeks since Halloween this year, Wichita County is seeing some of its lowest numbers in recent memory.

“And that is fabulous news,” Fagan said. “That’s the first time we’ve seen a case count that low since mid-July.”

102 total cases ended this week, including 13 new cases on Thursday and then just 11 cases Friday, a huge trend downward considering there was only one day with less than 20 new cases reported dating back to September.

“Thanksgiving, Christmas, Kwanza, all of those celebrations, Hannukah [are] typically all indoors, so that’s kind of the difference,” Fagan said. “So it’s not really an apples-to-apples comparison but it gives us some good information.”

Starting the second week of September, there were 726 new cases. The following weeks would see 515 new cases, 372 the last week of September, then 258 to start October. That number would shrink to 215 new cases the next week, then 151 cases.

“There’s families that are really dealing with a completely different family structure because they’ve lost a dad, or they’ve lost a mom or grandma,” Fagan said. “We lost a lot of people in the last 20 months, and they’re not forgotten.”

Now after another week with less cases and deaths, just 102 new cases and 5 deaths, the health district hopes they can continue some of the things they’ve done to contribute to these trends.

“Anything we can keep doing to keep deaths low or non-existent from Covid,” Fagan said. “If we can keep that from happening for another cycle, another year, but as we go into the holidays, I think it’s important for people to remember to protect their families and do what they can. And that includes, if you haven’t yet, consider getting a vaccine.”

The Health District is looking to keep numbers down and holiday cheer up.

Fagan points to continued vaccination efforts in the county, along with more booster shots now being given out, as some reasons cases are trending down.

As of this morning the Health District has also administered 83 pediatric doses from Pfizer.