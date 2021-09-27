Public Health District ready to give Pfizer booster shots after FDA approval

WICHITA COUNTY (KFDX/KJTL) — Booster shots will soon be available in Wichita County.

Only those with a Pfizer vaccine will qualify for a third shot.

65-year-olds and older and people with underlying health conditions are recommended to get a booster by the CDC and health officials want people to know how beneficial a booster dose is.

“We now have the authorization to provide these booster doses just to make sure that people stay up to date and ready to fight COVID,” Assistant Director of Public Health Amy Fagan said.

It’s been almost a year since COVID-19 vaccines were first administered at the Wichita Falls-Wichita County Health District.

With the CDC recommending for a certain population to receive booster shots and the FDA authorizing it, local health officials are encouraging it as well.

“For those who are immune-compromised, for those who work and are consistently exposed. It’s always the, ‘what can you do to protect yourself the best that you can?’ And so right now, that’s getting a booster dose,” Fagan said.

“Down at six, seven months, you can hardly tell they were vaccinated. That does not mean that they don’t have cellular mediated immunity: Cells that are waiting around for the virus to come challenge them at which point they will crank out antibodies,” MSU Medical Director Dr. Keith Williamson said.

Booster shots are currently only available for fully vaccinated people who received the Pfizer vaccine who fall into the three categories.

With Wichita County coming off of the deadliest week for COVID deaths since the pandemic began, officials are hoping more vaccines and booster shots can flatten the curve.

“It’s alarming that this far into the pandemic and with as many advancements as we’ve made in treating COVID, that we still have this many people dying from it. And, it’s reflection that the people who are dying don’t have any immunity to the virus,” Williamson said.

As officials hope the recent surge goes down, they say it’s never too late for unvaccinated people to help protect themselves and their family by getting the shot.

“When you look at the numbers in total, you want the odds to be forever in your favor. And with a vaccine, your odds increase so much and with a booster, if it’s your time to get a booster, it only helps you increase those odds,” Fagan said. “We want our community to be safe and protected. We want our family members, to live.”

Click here to get on the waitlist at the Health District for the booster shot.