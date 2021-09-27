Public Health District to begin administering Pfizer booster shots

FILE – In this Tuesday, Sept. 21, 2021 file photo, a nurse loads a syringe with the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine in Jackson, Miss. Millions of Americans are now eligible to receive a Pfizer booster shot to help increase their protection against the worst effects of the coronavirus. (AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis)

WICHITA COUNTY (KFDX/KJTL) — The Wichita Falls-Wichita County Public Health District will begin offering the Pfizer COVID-19 booster vaccine on Tuesday, Sept. 28.

According to a release, the Texas Department of State Health Services has told providers to start issuing the booster shot to certain groups in line with federal guidelines.

Currently, the CDC recommends the following groups:

people aged 65 years and older and residents of long-term care settings should receive a booster shot of Pfizer-BioNTech’s COVID-19 vaccine at least 6 months after their PfizerBioNTech primary series,

people aged 50–64 years with underlying medical conditions should receive a booster shot of Pfizer-BioNTech’s COVID-19 vaccine at least 6 months after their PfizerBioNTech primary series,

people aged 18–49 years with underlying medical conditions may receive a booster shot of Pfizer-BioNTech’s COVID-19 vaccine at least 6 months after their Pfizer-BioNTech primary series, based on their individual benefits and risks, and

people aged 18-64 years who are at increased risk for COVID-19 exposure and transmission because of occupational or institutional setting may receive a booster shot of Pfizer-BioNTech’s COVID-19 vaccine at least 6 months after their Pfizer-BioNTech primary series, based on their individual benefits and risks

The Health District wants to remind people that this applies only to the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine and to people 18 and older. The CDC does not recommend booster doses for people that received Moderna or J&J COVID-19 vaccine and is not authorized by the Food and Drug Administration.

Visit the city of Wichita Falls website to schedule an appointment or click here. Appointments are available Monday through Thursday, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. and Fridays 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.