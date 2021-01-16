Public health district to get almost 2,000 more vaccine doses, planning another mass vaccine clinic

FILE – In this Jan. 7, 2021, file photo syringes containing the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine sit in a tray in a vaccination room at St. Joseph Hospital in Orange, Calif. Taking a new direction to speed release of coronavirus vaccines, President-elect Joe Biden’s office said Friday he would end the current practice of holding back vaccine doses to guarantee that people who get their first shot can also get a required second inoculation three weeks later. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong, File)

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — The Wichita Falls-Wichita County Public Health District announced it will be receiving almost 2,000 doses of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine next week.

Health district officials said they are not sure the exact date they will be getting the doses, but said it will be during the week beginning on Monday, Jan. 18.

Plans are being made to host another mass vaccine clinic once the district gets the doses.

In the event that a clinic is confirmed, health district officials will call people on their vaccine waitlist to schedule appointments for the clinic.

If you fall into the categories for Phase 1A and 1B and are not on the health district’s waitlist, health officials urge you to sign up for their waitlist.

Health officials strongly urge that you do not call the health district for an appointment. The only way to get an appointment at the vaccine clinic is to be on the waitlist and to wait for the health district to call you.