Comments sought for regional water plan

CLAY CO. (KFDX/KJTL) — A public hearing by teleconference is underway right now for the Regional Water Plan, which includes the controversial Lake Ringgold Project.

The public can join the teleconference now by calling 1-800-717-4201 and using ID number 5425448.

Readers can also listen to the hearing when it is posted on the regional water plan website. Comments will be taken up to June 22.

A water rights permit for the city of Wichita Falls has been drafted and at last reported was pending with the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality.

The estimate in the 2020 Region B Water Plan for the project is over $400 million.

If the city gets approval, the total time frame for building the new reservoir is estimated at around 20 years.

Several ranchers and landowners around the site in Clay County have made formal comments against the project, while the city of Wichita Falls continues to argue the new water source is vital to the area’s future.

