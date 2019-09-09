Public Hearings: Texoma cities and counties work on their 2020 budgets

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — As Texoma cities and counties work on their 2020 budgets, they are holding public hearings.

Wichita county commissioners will meet at 10 a.m. In room 270 of the courthouse.

Monday, they will discuss approving selected personnel in the sheriff’s office changing to 12-hour shifts.

There will also be a public hearing on the 2020 budget and tax rate. And they will have another meeting on the budget and tax rate Thursday at 6 p.m.

The city of Wichita falls will have a public hearing on the tax rate at 8:30 a.m. Tuesday.

Montague county commissioners will have a public hearing for the budget at 8:45 a.m. Monday.



Then, over in Bowie, city councilors will meet at 6 p.m. for their public hearing on the tax rate there.

They will also have second reading of the ordinance approving a settlement with the atmos engery corporation on the rate review.