Public invited to grand opening of Lynwood East Community Center

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Officials with the City of Wichita Falls Tuesday announced the grand opening of the brand new Lynwood East Community Center.

Officials said the public is invited to attend the grand opening, which will be held Monday, April 19 at 5 p.m. 1398 New Haven Road.

Construction recently concluded on the project that began in early 2020.

The ceremony will begin at 5 p.m. with brief remarks from Wichita Falls Mayor Stephen Santellana and District 2 City Councilor DeAndra Chenault.

Following remarks, the public is invited to tour the new facility.