Public Notice for KJBO Viewers

On July 19, 2021, Mission Broadcasting, Inc., licensee of KJBO-LD, channel 35, Wichita Falls, Texas, filed an application with the Federal Communications Commission for the assignment of KJBO-LD’s license to Nexstar Media Inc. Members of the public wishing to view this application or obtain information about how to file comments and petitions on the application can visit https://enterpriseefiling.fcc.gov/dataentry/views/public/assignmentDraftCopy?displayType=html&appKey=25076ff37a831161017a874214190884&id=25076ff37a831161017a874214190884&goBack=N