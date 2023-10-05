WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Hop aboard your broomstick and explore a wizarding world beyond Harry with this hilariously clever Potter-inspired play.

‘Puffs,’ the latest show in Backdoor Theatre’s performance series, follows the magical lives of wizarding students in a comedic display as three hopeful heroes set out to navigate their school’s dangerously exciting secrets.

First-time Backdoor Theatre actors Oliver Monroe Larmon-Herrian and Ashley Riddle play a number of roles in the show, and Riddle said they’re eager to bring Puffs to life.

“We’ve all worked super hard and we truly cannot wait for it to debut,” Riddle said. “We’re really excited to show off all our talents and we hope you guys all enjoy.”

Curtains will open at 7:30 p.m. from October 6 through October 21, 2023, and all muggles and magic-folk alike are invited to Backdoor Theatre’s latest show on the main stage.

Tickets range from $15 to $21. Please be advised this show contains strong adult dialogue.

If you’re looking for a more hands-on role in Puffs, however, Backdoor Theatre is accepting front-of-house volunteers throughout October.