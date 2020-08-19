Pump station repairs approved by Wichita Falls City Council

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJLT) — Two pump stations in Wichita Falls will be getting some much-needed upgrades in order to provide adequate infrastructure.

At Tuesday’s city council meeting, city leaders approved a bid from Bowles Construction in the amount of $379,390 for Lift Station Five and the Lincoln Street Pump.

Lift Station Five is inside of the sanitation yard near Lucy Park and it drains wastewater. The Lincoln Street Pump drains stormwater from under the railroad bridge on Lincoln Street.

According to city staff, both need pumps, motors, control panels replaced, as well as other associated work. Construction of this project should require 150 calendar days to complete.

“Without those lift stations, basically the wastewater would back up and begin to overflow on the ground or possibly back up into people’s homes,” Public Works Director, Russell Schreiber said.

Funding for this project in an amount of $420,000 was included in this year’s budget.

Public work officials also had plans to make repairs to a third lift station. Lift Station 39 rehabilitation, but Schreiber said they will move that project to next year’s budget.