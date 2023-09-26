WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) —While much of Texoma is still seeing 90-degree temperatures, fall is here, and that usually means pumpkin-everything.

But before you head off to buy those pumpkins, be aware that pumpkin crops have suffered this year because of the heat, according to local farmers.

“This year has been exceptionally hard for growing in Texas,” Blair Ramon of Gilbert Creek Gardens said. “We actually got the pumpkins in West Texas, and while out there we were talking to one of the farmers, and he says one variety that he really wanted, he lost the complete 30 acres of it.”

The blazing temperatures this summer created less-than-ideal farming conditions, and pumpkin crops, among others, suffered.

“With all those days over 110 degrees, it really did have a toll,” she said.

So this year, you can expect pumpkins at the patches to look slightly different in shape and size. Blair said many local farmers are making the drive all the way to West Texas for good pumpkins to ensure Texoma still has fall activities to enjoy.

“This year, we’re actually doing porch drop pumpkins, so you can order on our website, and we’ll actually come out and drop pumpkins to your porch,” Ramon said. “We’re gonna be popping up at the Farmers Market at 807 Austin on Saturday and doing a pop-up pumpkin patch.”

Gilbert Creek Gardens also has another perfect fall photo-op for you.

“Out at the farm at 2055 Clark Road, we have our pumpkin truck set up during daylight to come out and take your fall photo,” she said. “It’s free of charge. We just want to give some fun fall cheer to our community.”

With this heat, fall cheer is definitely needed this time of year. For more information on how to take a photo out at Gilbert Creek Gardens, visit the website.