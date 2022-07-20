WICHITA COUNTY (KFDX/KJTL) — Six puppies are on their way to a healthier life after being rescued in Burkburnett Friday, July 15.

Seven puppies were taken from North Texas Animal Shelter in Burkburnett on Friday and brought to P.E.T.S. Clinic for veterinarian care.

All of the puppies tested positive for Parvo and were severely malnourished. By Saturday morning, one of the puppies had to be euthanized after not responding to treatment.

Carney Porter spent some time at the clinic on Wednesday, July 20, and shared that each puppy has gained an average of two pounds since Friday. The puppies are now feeding every four hours and eating on their own.

As of Wednesday, all of the puppies have tested negative for Parvo.

Three of them have already been adopted.

P.E.T.S. Clinic is in need of puppy pads. If you would like to donate to the clinic, you can find their information here.