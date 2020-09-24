Puppy Parade lifts spirits of patients at Encompass Rehab

WICHITA FALL (KFDX/KJTL) — It was a great day for patients at Encompass Rehab Hospital. To boost patient morale, hospital staff held a “puppy parade” Thursday, Sept. 24.

Around fifteen dogs roamed the halls of the rehab center to provide a little warmth and happiness for the hospital’s patients.

Business Development Director Britany Rhoden said with the patients being stuck inside all day they decided to bring out their pups to lift patient’s spirits.

“During this time, it can just be lonely and sad. so we wanted to show them how much we love them and there’s no easier way than a four-legged dog,” Rhoden said.

Several patients took pictures with the dogs as laughter filled the halls, showing that even a small act of kindness can change a patient’s outlook on life.