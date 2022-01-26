WICHITA COUNTY (KFDX/KJTL) — Folks at the Humane Society of Wichita County always welcome the community to love on their pups and kitties that have yet to find a forever home.

Wednesday, January 26, those fur babies got some special attention.

After seeing one of their most recent posts, Wichita Falls resident and business owner Jessica Edwards decided to drop by with some sweet treats.

They brought all the dogs ‘pup cups’ and spent some time loving on them.

Edwards encourages others to take a few minutes out of their day to do the same.

“Last week, she [a friend] had actually sent me an article about bringing pup cups out to other humane societies in different areas, so we’re like, ‘What a perfect time’,” Edwards said. “When our community asks for help, especially our nonprofits, let’s get out and help them.”

You can visit the animals daily before 4:30 to spend quality time with man’s best friend.

Find business hours here.

The Humane Society also takes donations of supplies, such as puppy pads, treats, toys and much more. Check out their supply list here.