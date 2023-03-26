WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Wichita County Deputies arrested a man after he allegedly led them on a high-speed pursuit Sunday morning. Devon Gonzales was arrested on multiple charges after allegedly fleeing from officers.

According to the arrest affidavit, at 2:50 a.m. on March 26, 2023, a deputy attempted to stop a black Camaro on Sheppard Access Road at Maurine Street for a traffic violation. The vehicle quickly accelerated and merged onto southbound Central Freeway, reaching speeds upwards of 100 mph.

A man was arrested after he reportedly led law enforcement on a pursuit Sunday morning. Photo Credit: Christopher Walker/KFDX-TV

Gonzales evaded several deputies until he crashed in the 1000 block of Central Freeway, on the Lloyd Ruby Overpass. Both the driver and his passenger were unconscious at the scene, and both were taken to the hospital.

The unnamed passenger was treated for a broken collarbone. He told deputies he asked Gonzales to stop, but he said no.

Deputies detected the odor of marijuana and alcohol coming from the vehicle. Southbound Lloyd Ruby Overpass was closed while the accident scene was investigated.

A search of the vehicle found marijuana. Gonzales was arrested for evading arrest/detention causing serious bodily injury, intoxicated assault with a vehicle, and possession of marijuana.

He remained in jail custody, with his bonds totaling $20,750.