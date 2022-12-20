WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — A Wichita Falls man faces numerous charges after police said he crashed into two cars during a pursuit, then got out and ran.

Eduardo Malagon is charged with evading arrest, giving a false name, two counts of leaving the scene of an accident, plus outstanding warrants on other charges.

Police attempted to stop a Honda Accord early Monday morning at Central Freeway and Seymour Highway for expired registration.

They said the car pulled into a parking lot, then sped off west on Seymour Highway, before turning into neighborhoods.

The pursuit ended on Huff when the driver slammed into two parked cars and took off on foot.

Officers caught up and arrested Malagon at Huff and Alma. They said he gave a false name and then identified himself at the jail. Police discovered he had warrants out for theft and theft of a firearm in Wichita County and a warrant out of California.

Records showed Malagon has 10 convictions in California for theft.