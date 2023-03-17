YOUNG CO. (KFDX/KJTL) — Two people are in police custody after an alleged multi-county chase.

According to Young County Deputy Sheriff Chris Moody, shortly before 5 p.m., Wednesday, March 15, 2023, the Young County Sheriff’s Office tried to stop a Ford Escape east of Olney on SH 114 for a traffic violation. The vehicle fled, leading authorities on a chase.

The suspects failed to yield as they fled through multiple counties, including Young, Jack, Wise, Tarrant, and Parker. The pursuit ended on the Highway 199 frontage when the suspect vehicle crashed.

Two suspects, the driver, Hussein Nur, and his passenger, Dawud Mussa, were arrested.

According to the release, Mussa gave up almost immediately and Nur fled on foot before he was apprehended. Nur was arrested for evading in a motor vehicle. Both suspects were charged with possession of a controlled substance, penalty group 4 over 200g and less than 400g.