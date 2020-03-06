“Put your guts on a string,” man arrested for making threats to a police officer

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — A 59-year-old man who a few weeks ago was arrested for standing in the street near the emergency room while yelling and blocking an ambulance, then trying to enter the hospital, has been arrested again for making threats to a police officer.

Jerome Crouse faces charges of retaliation and criminal trespass, in addition to his earlier charges of criminal trespass.

An officer said he spotted Crouse in the parking lot of the Stripes on Holliday and knew Crouse was barred from all Stripes.

The officer said he went up to Crouse and explained he was barred and handcuffed him.

The officer said Crouse became enraged and said he was,”Gonna whoop your ass,” and “Put your guts on a string.”

Crouse has seven other cases pending, including assault, two terroristic threats, four criminal trespass and one evading arrest.