‘Pyro Ron’ puts on a grand showcase with a bang

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL)—

A Wichita Falls man is putting on a grand display of fireworks for anyone to come and enjoy.

About 20 years ago, Ron Pohlod, called Pyro Ron, held his first firework show for friends and family but his fascination with fireworks started much earlier.

“It really got started in Germany,” Pohlod said. “My dad was TDY in Germany and they had a pretty good selection of fireworks. Me and my buddies would slip out and get a few and so I said when I get older there are no rules. I can go get my own so I took advantage of it.”

Pohold’s brother-in-law, Robert Burlton, has been helping with the shows since the first year and he said the hardest part is finding places to go.

“Of course we’ve done it at a lot of different places,” Burlton said. “We’ve done it at the Red River, out in Charlie, off of Rifle Range Road, over at my brother’s house. There is just limited places to do it and having enough space to not catch anything on fire.”

Although the fireworks are the main attraction, the event is not just about fireworks.

“We’ve got some people coming out to play corn hole,” Pohlod said. “We’ve got the Bahama truck out here today. Just good time, fellowship, just really hanging out and enjoying the day.”

Ron said it cost thousands of dollars to put on but he said, in the end, it’s worth it.

“Watching the reaction of the crowd when it goes off,” Pohlod said. “You know the applause and all of the hard work that really goes into it. There’s a lot of hard work that goes into it. You work out here for eight hours and it goes off in 35-40 minutes but that’s a pretty good deal.”

In the end, after the fireworks have gone off, sparks are flying in Pohlod’s mind for next year’s show.

Pohlod said next year he wants to make it a bigger event with live music and a corn hole tournament.