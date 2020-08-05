Quail Creek Drainage Project acquires easements for Phase one

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Wichita Falls city councilors approved the acquisition of permanent drainage and construction easements for phase one of the Quail Creek Drainage Project.

This project is to help with flooding problems during large rain events on Kemp Boulevard, Maplewood Avenue and Midwestern Parkway.

A few of these easements are on properties of Faith Masonic Lodge and Young Life. Wichita Falls Director of Public Works Russell Schreiber said doing construction on these easements should not affect these properties.

“All we’re seeking is to be able to widen that easement say by 10 or 15 feet and then using temporary construction easement adjacent to the current easement so it’ll make it easier to construct the project. That’s all we’re asking for,” Schreiber said.

City council approved engineering services for the project in July of last year and construction on the project should start early next year.

Phase one will be from Kemp Boulevard to Maplewood Avenue.