Quail For Christmas

MEDICINE PARK (KFDX/KJTL) — The new Quail Encounter exhibit sponsored by the Arvest Foundation is scheduled for opening just in time for Christmas.

The grand opening event is planned for 1:00 p.m. Saturday, December 14 at the Medicine Park Aquarium & Natural Sciences Center.

The Arvest Foundation’s Quail Encounter is a walk-through aviary featuring dozens of bobwhite quail. Visitors can buy food cups of greens and grain to get up-close and personal and feed the birds.

“Quail hunting is a grand tradition in Oklahoma and hunters, through purchases of hunting licenses issued by the Oklahoma Department of Wildlife Conservation, are critical to quail conservation in our state,” said Doug Kemper, Executive Director.

The Aquarium is open Monday through Sunday, with winter hours of 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., however, closed Christmas Day.