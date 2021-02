QUANAH (KFDX/KJTL) Due to the loss of water pressure, Quanah city officials issued a boil order that went into effect Wednesday, February 17 at 7 p.m.

Residents are advised to boil their water before consuming it.

If you any have questions or concerns, contact Quanah City Hall at 940-663-5336, the Texas Commission of Environmental Quality at 512-239-4691, or go to www.cityofquanah.com.

