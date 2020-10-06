Quanah community leaders speak out on impact of potential Georgia Pacific facility closure

QUANAH (KFDX/KJTL) — The longstanding Georgia Pacific gypsum facility in Quanah will be closing in the next few years. On September 24, GP announced plans to open a brand new facility in Nolan County and retire the facility in Quanah.

Hardeman county judge Ronald Ingram says this facility has been in Quanah for over 100 years. He and other community leaders are in talks with GP about the best plan for the city and those facility workers.

Georgia Pacific has been producing DensGlass products in Quanah for over 100 years. But with an expansion at their gypsum site in Fletcher, Oklahoma to make the same DensGlass products, GP decided to retire the facility in Quanah.

“We’re trying to make a positive out of what seems to be a negative. And it will be a negative when it happens but we think we’ve got a little time,” Ingram said.

GP officials said they plan to close the facility in late 2022. If that happens, it could have a significant impact on the local economy.

“We’re gonna see an economic impact in the school system. It’s gonna affect about 20, 25 families,” Quanah Economic Development Corporation executive director Jalen Dorsey said. “Again that’s a loose number that we’re still trying to determine. And then it is gonna have some economic impact if we don’t find those families and those workers jobs.”

Before that happens, local community leaders are working with gp to help the area and its workers.

“Get some of that workforce training in other areas. Some of the areas that have been talked around are like HVAC, plumbing, electrician work, any kind of welding work so things that they can use to again transition into a new position,” Dorsey said.

But GP officials said this move is not set in stone.

“We don’t have a crystal ball. We don’t know that the market conditions are gonna be like and we certainly need to look at evolving business decisions and what that may look like in 2022,” GP public relations manager for Texas Yana Ogletree said.

Regardless of how the situation plays out, all officials involved say they are all working to move the city of Quanah forward and onward.

If any Quanah residents have any questions about the move, Dorsey says to contact the Quanah Economic Development Corporation.