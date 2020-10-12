Quanah ISD officials working to determine future of class instruction after spike in COVID-19 cases

HARDEMAN COUNTY (KFDX/KJTL)— Quanah ISD officials are working closely with health officials after temporarily closing all schools in the district for the remainder of the week.

This comes after 27 staff members have either tested positive or are currently in quarantine.

School officials used days based on minutes from the calendar allowing them to send students home.

They met with the health district and were advised to keep the school closed for the remainder of the week.

“We closed the school for the remainder of the week that we had on our calendar based on our minutes and looking at numbers and talking to our local health authority our numbers just sky rocketed an especially with our staff,” Superintendent Tom Johnson said.

Students will begin virtual classes Tuesday with Monday being a holiday.

School and health officials will meet Friday to see where the case numbers stand to determine resuming to in-person classes.